Low suicide rate linked to wage increase

Researchers at Emory University discovered raising minimum wage by a dollar reduces suicide rates by up to almost six percent.

They studied 25 years worth of data from all 50 states to draw the correlation.

It corroborates a study from last year where researchers found a ten percent increase in minimum wage reduced suicides by three-point-six percent.

Both studies looked at Americans without college degrees.

