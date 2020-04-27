Love's Travel Shop opens in Watertown Township

The brand new Love's Travel Stop in Watertown Township is now open for business.

The 24-hour station is located off of I-69 and I-96 and adds 85 new jobs and 116 truck parking spaces to Clinton County.

The travel stop also includes a Hardee's and a Subway for food along with nine showers and laundry facilities for truck drivers.

In honor of the grand opening, Love's said it plans to donate $2,000 to Potterville area schools.

