Lou Anna Simon expected to be in court Monday

Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna Simon is expected to be back in court Monday, Feb. 24 at 2:00 p.m.

She's expected to be in Eaton County Circuit Court in front of Judge John Maurer.

Simon and her legal team are attempting to get her charges in circuit court thrown out. But to do that, Simon's team is asking a circuit court judge to reverse a district court judge's decision.

Simon is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for lying to police about what she knew in the Larry Nassar case.

Her legal team argues that the district court judge was, "not objective and ignored an absence of evidence."

This is a developing story. News 10 will continue to update this story.

