Lots of sunshine today and this weekend

A cold start to Friday with temperatures in the low 30s. A Freeze Warning remains in effect early this morning. High pressure over Ohio will bring lots of sunshine to the area today. Temperatures warm to near 50 at noon to the mid 50s by mid-afternoon. Temperatures drop back into the 40s shortly after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s by early Saturday morning.

A great looking weekend is ahead with plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday. High temperatures return to the mid 60s Sunday. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the 40s to near 50.

Rain showers return for Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday climb to the mid 60s. High temperatures are in the low 50s for Tuesday. High temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

