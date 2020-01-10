Losing tongue fat might improve sleep apnea

Patients with sleep apnea could see improvements by losing fat in their tongue!

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania used MRI to see how weight loss affected the upper airway in obese patients.

They found reducing tongue fat was the key factor in improving sleep apnea.

Experts say future studies could look at which diets are better than others in reducing tongue fat.

The study was led by researchers at University of Pennsylvania and published in the 'American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

