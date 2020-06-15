Long lines form outside bottle return centers

Bottle return centers are officially back in business.

Starting Monday, stores with reverse vending machines in a separate area have to start taking back returnables.

Many stores had long lines of people waiting to redeem their dimes.

Meijer says there are about $65 million worth of cans and bottles in the state. They're asking customers to drain and separate cans and bottles before bringing them back.

Stores can also implement their own rules like limiting the number of machines available and shortening their hours.

If you can't make it to the store any time soon, the Michigan Department of Treasury says there's no rush. There is money to refund all deposits.

