Lockwood Elementary hosts Mini Medical School

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is talking medical school-mini medical school.

Students explore one of eight stations in the Mini Medical School at Lockwood Elementary.

Lockwood Elementary School is teaming up with Eaton Rapids Medical Center for the Mini Medical School to give students a first hand look at the real world and careers in the healthcare field.

The Medical Center sets up eight different stations in the elementary school. They’re designed for students in preschool through third grade.

“We see Michigan students as our future healthcare workforce in Michigan,” said Brandess Wallace, the Community Engagement and Education Coordinator with the Michigan Health Council. “So what we're trying to do is plant a seed to get the kids thinking inspirational, to start thinking about the healthcare profession as a potential career option."

To do that, different stations like dental health, hygiene and being able to explore different medical equipment are set up throughout the school.

That way, organizers say, students can explore and learn what goes into the health care field from at least 30 volunteers from the Eaton Rapids Medical Center.

"We want the kids to start having some agency over their own bodies, we want them to be thinking about how they can keep their bodies healthy, preventative measures they can take," Wallace explained. "We also want to expose them to positive role models, like the physicians here."

Wallace is with the Michigan Health Council. They've partnered with the Eaton Rapids Medical Center to bring the Mini-Medical School to Lockwood Elementary.

Lindsay Peters is the Director of Marketing and Development for the Medical Center. She says they are happy to help in the community they call home.

"There's a lot of fear associated with going to the doctor so we're trying to alleviate that by getting the students used to what we do," said Peters. "It's a great opportunity to make a connection with almost 400 students."

At least one of those students says she knows how important it is to take care of yourself.

"They're going to teach kids about germs and stuff about being healthy and being strong and healthy," said Victoria, a first grade student at Lockwood Elementary. "All kinds of good stuff for you. It's important to stay healthy so your body gets stronger and you can grow a lot faster."

Students used to go the hospital and the medical center itself. But now, the lessons they used to see there are right outside their classroom doors.

"This is really great that the hospital has the initiative to reach out to us," said Superintendent Bill DeFrance. "We can impact far more kids by having them come to us instead of going through the hospital one class at a time."

The Michigan Health Council hosts Mini Medical Schools around the Mid-Michigan area for different grades and classrooms.

