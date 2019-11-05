Local woman says bakery botched her cake

A local woman is speaking out against a Lansing bakery saying the cake she paid for is not what she ordered.

Alexandra Schroeder says she spent over a month planning her daughter's fifth birthday party, but it turned out to be a disaster.

Schroeder says she paid Whipped Bakery $370 to rent space for a baking birthday bash and a unicorn cake.

She claims the bakery only provided one table and six chairs for a party of 13.

“I was told by the staff that my guests could stand,” Schroeder said.

She says the cake that was supposed to resemble a unicorn was far from her expectations.

“The horn came out in a shape that was so embarrassing,” said the displeased customer.

“It had finger prints on it and was not gold. I could tell that it had been handled. When I asked to see the cake pre-party before my guest arrived I was told it wasn't finished.”

Schroeder says when she shared pictures of the cake on Facebook staff accused her leaving the placed trashed, with a negative balance.

“They are now slandering me saying that I have a balance owed and I've paid this bakery $370,” said Schroeder.

“After the party the owner took it upon herself to preemptively block me from being able to leave a Facebook review.”

She's telling News 10 she's not asking for her money back, but she only wants to share her experience with potential customers.

News 10 reached out to Whipped Bakery for a response to the claims.

We were told "no comment" and that the matter will be handled in litigation.

