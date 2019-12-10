Local woman competes on "Jeopardy"

A Lansing woman has checked one thing off of her bucket list, being on Jeopardy.

The show has been a part of Robin Miner-Swartz's life since the very beginning.

"My mom was on Jeopardy. She got, back then it was a telegram, inviting her to be on the show and my dad brought it to the hospital the day after she gave birth to me," Miner-Swartz said.

She took an online test in July of 2018 and got the call to audition in September of this year.

"I was probably going through the biggest adrenaline rush I've had in 10 years," she said.

Her episode was filmed in October, giving her just five weeks to prepare.

"I've been preparing my whole life. I've really been working toward this. It's been a bucket list thing for as long as I can remember," Miner-Swartz said.

She spent that time watching old episodes, reviewing basic information and catching up with some past contestants.

"There's actually a large community of former Jeopardy contestant in the Lansing area, which is pretty cool. I was able to ask some people questions about what to expect," Miner-Swartz said.

Once she was on the set in L.A. she said things moved very quickly.

"All of a sudden they say 'okay, Robin and Jason, you're in this first game' and my first reaction is no, pass. Can I not do this? I don't want to go first. They put a mic on me, we walked out on stage, and we started playing the game. There was no time to get scared," Miner-Swartz said.

She said she can't tell us how her game ended, but she said it was the experience of a lifetime.

"Especially with Alex Trebek's pancreatic cancer diagnosis, getting to play it while he is still here is hugely important," Miner-Swartz said.

She said she will be watching the episode with her family and friends when it airs on Dec. 23.

"I keep telling people I'm just as excited to see it because I don't remember much of it. It was long ago and it was such a blur. It's over very quickly so I'm excited to see what happened," Miner-Swartz said.

You can watch the episode on News 10 on Dec. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

