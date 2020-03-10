Local woman accused of plotting to kill husband in court

A local woman accused of being involved in a deadly love triangle is expected to be in court Tuesday morning.

Bdour Al-Yasari, 28, of Holt, is accused of plotting to kill her husband with her secret lover, Jacob Ficher.

Investigators say Ficher went to the couple's home and killed Ammar Al-Yasari with an ax after an argument.

He's already been sentenced to life without parole for the crime.

Bdour Al-Yasari, 28, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Al-Yasari's trial is set to begin on Monday, March 16.

Her pre-trial hearing will be held Tuesday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m.

Ficher said he went to the house that day to threaten Ammar and confront him about the abuse that his lover, Al-Yasari, told him about.

"She did want a divorce, but one of the things she discussed was how she felt in danger trying to leave him because he had threatened, on multiple occasions, that if she had tried to leave, he would kill her," Ficher said.

Ficher said Bdour turned off her home's security to let him inside so that he could confront her husband about the abuse while she was at work.

That's when Ficher said he realized that a simple conversation wasn't going to be enough.

"A discussion wasn't going to push him away from the actions that he was doing," Ficher said. "He needed to be scared, he needed to be really scared. I wanted him that scared. I wanted him to leave. Whether he ran to police or a different country, I just wanted him to be gone."

Ficher claims Ammar arrived home, saw him and swung at him, which lead Ficher to fight back.

"I fired off two strikes with my right hand which was holding the ax," Ficher said in court. "All I could hear was my heartbeat and I just kept swinging, and kept swinging and kept swinging."

Ficher struck Ammar 24 times with the ax.

Ficher said he then found a bottle of bleach in the pantry and poured it over the body, and then left through the front door.

He also got rid of his backpack that carried the murder weapon.

Ficher maintains that Bdour had no involvement.

During his sentencing, Al-Yasari's sister gave a statement saying Ficher "destroyed our lives."

"He destroyed my life. He destroyed my family. He destroyed the kids," Vahraa Al-Yasari said. "Ammar he was a good guy. He never hurt anyone."

Ficher said he was sorry that his actions led to a man dying, and Bdour being separated from her two children.

He was also sentenced to pay $20,000 in restitution to Ammar Al-Yasari's family, along with other fees to the state.

