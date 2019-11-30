Local veteran gets new roof

A 70-year-old veteran and his wife were in need of a new roof when a neighbor took notice and decided to do something about it.

The Snay Family of Clark Lake knew that they had to think fast when they saw their 70-year old neighbor in a harness on top of his roof trying to fix it himself.

"We came home one day and we saw Peter up on the roof putting up some tarps to cover up some of the holes in his roof and me and my husband looked at each other and said, we kind (of) really need to do something," said Beth Snay.

The Snay family decided to start a fundraiser for veteran Peter Jenson.

"We just started out with vet needs a roof and people started asking questions and started talking to a bunch of people on Facebook and that started donations," said Todd Snay.

The process from there wasn't easy. The Snays had to make a lot of phone calls and meet with a lot of different people because of the condition the roof was in.

"Then all of a sudden it was one day I had the money and I said we're here to try to fix your roof," added Todd.

Jenson really didn't agree with the help at first, but eventually he got on board.

"We called 23 different companies. 4-5 that came out and RDK Kleinschmidt is the only one who came back with an estimate," said Beth.

The Snays only had one message for everyone who helped out and donated.

"Everybody just thank you, from the bottom of our hearts and theirs, thank you," added Beth.

The roof work began on Friday and is now 3 quarters of the way done.

The veteran didn't want to speak on camera but his neighbors say that they hope he will be happy and warm.

They Snay family hopes the roof will be done before winter hits.

