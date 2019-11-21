Local train crossings blocked, all trains stopped nation-wide

Capital Area Ingham County Alerts sent out a notification that "all trains nation-wide have been stopped for an undetermined amount of time."

The alert said specific crossings that are blocked in our area are Hagadorn/Service in East Lansing and Marsh/Haslett in Meridian Township.

News 10 reached out to East Lansing Police Chief Steve Gonzalez regarding the issue.

"I don't know if it's a system failure or what, but it seems pretty large-scale," Gonzalez said.

He said he is not aware of any injuries or accidents that would case a train to stop here locally.

Marc Magliari, an Amtrak spokesman, said the delay is caused by Canadian National, owner of the railroad.

“They’re having a service disruption and we do not anticipate it will affect our operations this evening,” Magliari said.

Magliari declined to say what the service disruption is and why Amtrak is convinced its next train scheduled to pass through mid-Michigan at 8 p.m. won’t be delayed.

“I’ve been briefed by CN,” Magliari said. “They can speak to you about the disruption of service.”

News 10’s attempts to reach CN officials early Thursday afternoon weren’t successful.

