Local schools selected for health and wellness program

Teachers and administrators at six mid-Michigan school will receive training and funding to provide their schools with nutritional and lifestyle wellness classes.

In Michigan, 130 schools were selected to take part in the Building Healthy Communities program to create a healthy school environment.

The program helps children improve their nutrition, mental health and increase physical activity.

Those schools include Lansing Charter Academy, St. Michael Catholic School, Reo School, St. Mary School, Wattles Park Elementary, Ann J. Kellogg School, and more.

The Building Healthy Communities Program was started 10 years ago by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Blue Cross Blue Shield said that since the start of the program nearly 1,000 Michigan schools have benefited.

