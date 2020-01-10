Local schools canceling events due to weather

School closings are coming in due to the winter storm that's on the way Saturday.

So far the Lansing School District has canceled all events on January 11 due to weather.

And the Holt School District announced on their Facebook page that all district events for Saturday, including the high school gymnastics meet, along with all Parks and Recreation activities held in the District, are canceled.

