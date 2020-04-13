Local school bus drivers feeds families in need

Two buses in Okemos are driving around and feeding families in need.

The North Platte Baptist Church is giving away food Thursday night from 6:30pm to 9:30pm.

In just one trip, over 200 people were fed.

The two drivers along with a handful of volunteers go out to locations around Okemos twice a week with bags full of food.

Every Monday and Thursday the buses have been feedings families since Michigan schools closed March 16.

Rob Blankenhorn is one of the bus drivers who is helping with food deliveries. He said he couldn't pass up the opportunity.

Throughout the school day, Blankenhorn will drive about 60 students ranging from grades k through 12.

His students call him "Mr. Rob."

The food the two drivers are delivering is from the school district. Each bag will contain breakfast and lunch with the option of a half-gallon of milk.

The two buses stop at 10 locations in Okemos for 20 minutes each for families to come pick up their meals.

The food is free and all families have to do is say how many meals they need.

Blankenhorn said he sees a lot of his students and their families on his new route.

"[I see] people I have worked with and people that are on my route. People that are just mom and pop that are kind of just a little short ended because of whats happened," Blankenhorn said.

The two buses are going to be feeding families in need until at least the end of the school year.

Families can also apply for food stamp benefits online.

