Local restaurants offer Thanksgiving Day meals

Some local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving Day meals for the holiday.

Bob Evans offering an all day Thanksgiving Day feast.

There is a special turkey and ham menu, but the best part is guests can choose what kind of bread they want to endlessly come to their table.

The whole meal will be an entree, three sides, endless bread, and a delicious piece of pie.

Adults can eat for between $15 and $17, while kids can eat for $7

Bob Evans is also offering Thanksgiving Day breakfast.

They're going to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

There are plenty of other places to get a Thanksgiving meal without having to deal with cooking or cleaning up.

Stop by the Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing.

Dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m.

Blondie's Barn in Haslett also offering up a free home-cooked meal for anyone that needs it Thursday.

Dinner will be served at the restaurant on Marsh Road from noon to 2 p.m. as well.

Dinner at Saint Gerards Church in Delta Township is also free Thanksgiving Day.

Turkey and all the fixings are on the menu at the church on West Willow starting at 12:30 p.m.

During the same time in Jackson, turkey and all the trimmings will be served at the First Church of the Nazerene on Clinton Road.

Also in Jackson, Kingdom Life Ministries will be providing free meals from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center.

A hot dinner will be served at the Grand Ledge Masonic Temple from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.