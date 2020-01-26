Local residents react to the cancellation of Meridian Mall's Chinese New Year celebration

The Chinese community in Mid-Michigan says they understand why Chinese New Year event celebrations have been postponed.

Chinese New Year

Three people in Michigan are being tested for the coronavirus. That's why local residents say the township of Meridian and Meridian Mall made the best decision they could in a situation like this.

"I think they're doing the right thing in canceling all these events. They can always postpone it and do it at a new date," says Henry Kwok, Asian Buffet owner.

Many Chinese New Year events were canceled and postponed this year because of fears of the coronavirus spreading. The Meridian Mall in Okemos canceled their celebration and is said they will reschedule it soon.

"The Chinese New Year has been a tradition at the mall, probably for the last 5-6 years and it's grown every year so it's been a really successful event," Kwok said.

Chinese New Year began on Jan. 25 and will last for two weeks. . Chinese residents say they look forward to the event every year because it reminds them of their culture and home.

"They have all people dressed in a Chinese style and they went on stage. It's very cool," Lee Liteng, Fine China Restuart owner said about the celebration at Meridian Mall. She says she typically goes to the celebration every year, but this year she wasn't planning on attending.

Residents say that while they do look forward to the big event, they rather the community stay safe until the virus is under control.

"I think it is serious because in China it's effecting and spreading very fast," Liteng said.

"Until a solution is found I think the best is to hold off on these kinds of events," Kwok said.

Traveling during the Chinese New Year is one of the biggest concerns when it comes to the spread of the virus.

Residents say everyone should be careful when traveling back and forth to see family members and friends.

"The less travel, the better. Especially in this type of situation," Henry Kwok said.

