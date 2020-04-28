Local poultry farm seeing COVID-19 outbreak

A local poultry farm is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their employees.

15 cases have been reported in Ionia County, 28 have been reported in Ingham County, all in connection to Herbruck's Poultry Ranch in Ionia County.

The ranch confirmed its first case of COVID-19 back on April 15th. It employs around 1,000 people at its facility.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said the spread of the virus at the ranch had been contained during a media briefing Tuesday. She also said it's up to the ranch to shut down the facility if they see fit because of the outbreak. It is currently still operational.

A spokesperson for the farm wasn't able to be reached for comment at this time.

Ingham County Health Department, as well as the Ionia County Health Department, are investigating the outbreak.

