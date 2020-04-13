Local physical therapy center holds PPE drive

Starting Monday, Peak Performance Physical Therapy will have collection bins outside of each of their clinical locations to collect essential PPE supplies from the community.

Photo courtesy DuPont/MGN

The company has locations in Lansing, Okemos, and Dewitt. Their collection gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, masks, mask bands, and disinfectant wipes.

The supplies will be distributed to local front-line workers who are in need of them.

The physical therapy offices remain open, but they are screening people at the door prior to entrance and continuously sanitizing equipment.

"We understand that we're in this, you know, major pandemic right now," said Jill Marlan, CEO & Founder of Peak Performance. "However, pain, discomfort, musculoskeletal injuries do not stop. Often times the stress and working from home, different orthopedic types of stresses on your body, they actually increase."

The donation drive starts Monday and will go for the next two weeks.

