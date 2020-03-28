Local pastor's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Pastor Victor A. Trevino Sr. of Bread House South in Lansing says doctors have asked his family to stay home in quarantine now that his wife has tested positive for the coronavirus.

"She keeps on having these fevers they continue to come and go you know the aches and the pains are still there," said Trevino.

Trevino says his wife works in the medical field as a receptionist.

"Monday night she started to get a fever started aching went into work they asked her those questions and the told her to go home," said Trevino.

Pastor Trevino says his wife went to get tested for Covid-19 on Monday.

"She did go through the drive thru emergency at St. Lawrence they were very professional once we found out on Wednesday 24 hours later."

"We just started you know being a little bit more secure just staying in place," said Trevino.

Doctors encourage Trevino's wife to stay home and in bed and gave instructions if the virus spreads.

"If it does get worse than to go into the hospital you know she starts having respiratory then to go in," said Trevino.

Trevino says the family is helping taking care of his wife and hope that she gets better soon.

"We're just taking care of her right now you know -- and just watching over her and hopefully the cycle breaks real soon they did let us know that after she starts feeling better after 3 days of no fevers no headaches no aches and pains that most likely the virus has gone."

Trevino says he hasn't been tested for the virus yet but says he will continue to stay home and stay safe.

You may have heard of Victor Trevino Sr. before.

We first told you about him in October of 2019 when he was charged for failing to report child abuse.

You can read more about that HERE.

