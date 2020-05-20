Local organizations working to help those affected by the failed dams in Midland

Not only is the Red Cross helping the Midland community the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is helping where they can.

On Wednesday Ingham County animal control staff and volunteers drove to Midland to help offer food and supplies for displaced animals.

In a statement the Ingham County Animal shelter said, "All items have been generously donated by the animal lovers of Ingham County. Per food banks to help Ingham County residents are still going forward as planned, but additional supplies are being sent to help those who face even more devastating times."

Humane Society of Midland says it is in great need of water bottles at this time.

Anyone who would like to make donations to the organizations see the links below,

Donations for Red Cross - CLICK HERE

Donations for Ingham County Animal Shelter - Anyone wishing to make donations for this relief effort, and other food bank and public assistance programs can drop them off to the Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter located at 600 Buhl St, in Mason.

