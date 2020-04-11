Local organizations join forces to make PPE for front line workers

Local groups and businesses are joining forces to create personal protection equipment for front line workers in Michigan.

It all started with a Facebook post in Mid-March with people in the Michigan sewing community talking about what they can do to help front line workers.

That's when Amanda Feltner started responding to messages with what skills she had to offer.

It didn't take long for her to connect with another woman interested in helping out, then the Michigan Face Mask Warriors took off.

"We had over 200 people in our group by the end of the week we had over 500. Were around 800 right now in just our group alone. There are dozens of groups in every single state who have grassroots in their communities said we have skills lets do something about this, let's help our people on the front lines," said Feltner.

The Michigan Face Mask Warriors don't just distribute within Mid-Michigan. They're also working with people outside of the state to create CDC approved personal protection materials made out of medical grade fabric.

"The University of Florida anesthesiology department, they are already in the process of going through the CDC protocols to make sure that everything is the way it needs to be we are getting a head start on cutting the fabric so that it's ready for us to sew as soon as they get the go ahead we've already got the fabric cut and we just need to start sewing it," said Feltner.

Feltner was already working on making at least 12 masks a day, but then found a local business with a machine that could cut their material and speed up the process of making masks.

"Amanda and another one of her coworkers quickly got a hold of me and said listen, we will take the cuts what do we have to do. So basically we safely brought them in, showed them how to cut," said Shane Merem, owner of Mission Impossible Printing.

Now that the Michigan Face Mask Warriors have created a system to mass cut material, they are asking the public for help.

"I need people to step up and say, 'hey, I got a skill how can you use my skill?' If you're unsure of how you can help, contact us."

The Michigan Face Mask Warriors plan to continue making items until the pandemic is over.

