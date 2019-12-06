Local non-profit groups ask for donations to fill a whole bus

Looking to donate this holiday season?

A stuff the bus event is coming to Lansing Saturday.

JCI, a local leadership group is partnering with the Capitol Area Human Society and EVE, a group to end violent encounters for this event.

They are looking for the public to donate clothing, household items, and animal supplies.

The mission is to receive plenty of donations to fill a whole CATA bus.

The items donated will go towards survivors of domestic abuse and the over 400 animals at the Capitol Area Humane Society.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event will take place outside the Walmart and Petsmart on Lansing's west side.