Local medical facilities ask the community for help

As the coronavirus continues to spread, local medical facilities are running out of protective face masks and are turning to the community for help.

News 10 spoke with Ouch Urgent Care in Clinton County and the Ingham County Medical Care Facility on Dobie Road, both of which are asking the public to make cloth face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"If anyone had the capability of sewing or the ability to do some cloth masks to help protect all of us on the front line," said Kristine Tuchek, Physician Assistant at Ouch Urgent Care.

On Thursday, Clinton County had its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Now people who work at the medical center are worried as their personal protection items run out.

"We are down to 50 of these and this is something that is not to be worn over and over these are disposable," said Tuchek.

Tuchek says she knows that the cloth face masks won't fully protect them from the virus.

"They're not ideal, we know that. We know this is not recommended, we know this will not protect us as we need to be protected, but it's better than going into a room with nothing."

As of Friday, the Ingham County Medical Care Facility says they are stocked with face masks but want to prepare for the future.

"Our central supply coordinator has informed us she has been ordering supplies and personal protective equipment for quite some time, but over the last couple of months, we've only been able to get a percentage of the supplies," said Kate Hodgkins with Ingham County Medical Care.

To find out how you can make a cloth face mask, click on the attached document for instructions.

See list below to find medical centers accepting cloth face masks donations:

• Ouch Urgent Care

1005 S US Highway 27

Saint Johns, MI 48879

• Ingham County Medical Care Facility

3860 Dobie Rd,

Okemos, MI 48864

• McLaren Greater Lansing

contact 517-975-7100 to arrange a drop offs

