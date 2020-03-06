Local leaders to discuss novel coronavirus preparation

Local leaders and health officials will be gathering Friday to discuss the novel coronavirus.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail and Ingham County Medical Director Adenike Shoyinka along with other local officials are expected to talk about preparation and prevention of the virus.

There have been 12 deaths total from the coronavirus so far. Eleven of those deaths are in the state of Washington. The twelfth was in California.

There are more than 225 cases across the country, however, there are no confirmed cases here in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has four task forces to help combat the virus. Those are:

1. The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, covering all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities;

2. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, covering the provision of medical and human services, including protecting the healthcare workforce;

3. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, covering K-12 public schools and universities and colleges; and

4. The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, covering general economic impact, workforce, supply chain, business continuity, and related issues.

The governor said those task forces will work closely with the appropriate community and non-governmental stakeholders.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in Michigan yet, we must recognize that this virus has the potential to impact nearly every aspect of our lives,” said Governor Whitmer. “From our public schools, colleges, and universities to our businesses and hospitals, we must harness all of the resources we have to ensure we can prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Michiganders safe. This is a strong, smart team that will make protecting our public health their number one priority and work closely with me to protect the people of our state.”

COVID-19 has been named as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City in the Hubei Province in China.

The governor's office said for the general, American public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.

Stocks, travel, and stores have all felt the impacts of the virus. In fact, some churches have changed services over coronavirus, with some experts saying it would be wise to livestream services.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

For more information on the virus, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.