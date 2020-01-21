Local lawmakers share their thoughts on impeachment trial

Michigan lawmakers shared their thoughts on the President's impeachment trial.

Senator Gary Peters and Representative Elissa Slotkin said they want the trial to be fair and transparent.

"I will listen to the facts, I will carefully evaluate what's being presented by the house managers as well as the attorneys for the president and then ultimately make a decision based on those facts," Peters said.

Slotkin said that the impeachment needs to be public.

"I want the public to be brought along in the process, it can't happen behind closed doors, shouldn't happen at midnight when everyone's asleep," Slotkin said.

The impeachment trial begins Tuesday, Jan. 21.

