Local hospitals prepare for virus

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise across the state.

Around the world, hospitals and medical staff are raising concerns that facilities are overloaded and they don't have enough equipment. However, hospitals in our area say they don't feel that's a concern at this time.

"As far as I know, we haven't had any shortages of equipment," said Tina Ray, registered nurse and president of the Professional Council at Sparrow Hospital.

Ray is aware of the concern but feels confident Sparrow is fine at this time.

"We haven't experienced the complications that have been seen out in other areas because the surge hasn't hit here yet, so we don't have a shortage of personnel at this point," Ray said.

Ray said they have a good quantity of medical equipment like respiratory surgical gloves and ventilators.

'We do not have any shortage of equipment right now and I would keep the community abreast to be able to donate some of that protective equipment," Ray said.

She also said they are always looking for donations to help in case they were to need them.

"We are asking the community if they have any non-latex gloves nd the protective gowns or N-95s, they're the masks that have a smaller filtration than a regular mask, if they have them and can donate them, the foundation has been accepting them. We have a drop off over at Eastern.. looking toward the future if there's a possibility that we need them," Ray said.

Other hospitals in the area like McLaren Greater Lansing say they're also doing the best they can to maintain during the pandemic.

Jon Adamy released a statement to News 10 stating "we are working around the clock to address all elements of our preparedness for this rapidly evolving pandemic. One of the benefits of being a large, integrated system is that we can share resources between our hospitals."

Henry Ford Allegiance Health System in Jackson is among the hospitals in our area that said it's currently prepared for the number of cases it is seeing at this time.

