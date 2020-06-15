Local hair salons have successful first day back after reopening

Monday was a big day for salons and barbershops in Michigan.

Salons and Barbershops across the state reopened their doors to eager customers on Monday. Local shops tell News 10 they had a successful first day back. (Source: WILX)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer set June 15th as the first day they could reopen their doors since the Coronavirus pandemic began with new restrictions.

The owner of Steven L. Marvin Salon in Holt says that his first day back was a success.

"Today has been fantastic you know, of course you know opening day jitters like the very first day you open. You know and there's, of course, a little bit of things that go wrong like one of the computers didn't work, but everything is going great," said Marvin.

Marvin also said all of his customers were very understanding of all of the new protocols and willing to be patient.

"Cause we're getting a lot of calls that want to come in today or tomorrow and it's like you know the first few openings we have are in July now so you really have to call and get that appointment set to be ready," said Marvin.

Hair Stylist Alina Bolton says she is excited to be back at work and is willing to do whatever it takes to make sure her clients feel safe.

"Whatever makes the guest the most comfortable and whatever can keep us working and open is really the best so I'm all for it," said Bolton.

Bliss Salon Co-owner Dallas Angelosanto says while they're excited to have reopened they're still working some of the kinks to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"One of our huge learning curves today was our text messaging system just keeping up with it and maintaining it and constantly communicating with each other about who's going where what time people are coming in," said Angelosanto.

Though the first day back might have been a little challenging Angelosanto says it's all about making sure the customers feel safe and enjoy their experience.

"When you take all the safety measures and still create a wonderful experience so it's been a good day our clients are so pleased to be here," said Angelosanto.

Salons and barbershops weren't the only ones reopening. Message and nail parlors have also been given the clear by the Governor to reopen their doors as well.

Bliss Salon is extending its hours for the next four weeks to keep up with the demand.

Bliss Salons temporary hours:

Monday through Friday 7 am - 11 pm

Saturday 8am - 10pm

Sunday 9am - 4pm

