Local gym announces employee has COVID-19

Conquest Fitness in Dewitt is letting its members know that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Due to the positive test result, the gym is also telling members that they are closing their doors for the time being.

Saying its for the "safety of our members and staff," the gym declares that it will be taking the necessary steps and following CDC guidelines to ensure the facility is clean and safe when it reopens.

No time frame is given for the gym' reopening, but Conquest Fitness says they are committed to contributing to the health and well being of the community,

