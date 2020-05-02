Virtual Lansing 5:01 benefit concert deemed a success

A local group called Lansing 5:01 decided to kick off their summer plans a little differently this year.

The group has been announcing their summer lineup on May 1st for the last four years, but this year instead of having a big gathering they decided to have an even bigger virtual benefit concert.

"In lieu of the pandemic this year, we realized almost 2 months ago that our 5:01 day was going to look different this year," Chris Sell, Executive Director of Lansing 5:01 said.

Different because this year they celebrated 100% online.

The executive director of 5:01, Chris Sell, said it took a total of six weeks of planning to make the event happen, but it was well worth it for the local businesses it helped.

"It's really important for us to help support and recognize the places that make the entire region a special and vibrant community," Kevin Wernet, Executive Director at Woldumar Nature Center said.

Sell says the event helped a total of 10 local businesses, all of them contributing to Lansing's attractions.

Places like Potter Park Zoo, Woldumar Nature Center, and Impressions 5 Science Center.

The benefit concert also helped 11 local artists by showcasing their talents.

"The artists and the creatives and the musicians have been the folks that have been helping us get through this, particularly through the last few months as we stay at home and quarantine. So last night was just another example of that," Sell said.

"For as many people who tune in and forget about what's going on around them for the little time that they have with me, that's a win in my mind. So it's about coming together without getting together and there's no better way to do that than through music," Cal Moutine, Musician said.

The concert raised $5,300 in donations on a GoFund Me page and that number is still climbing. Something Sell says he never expected.

"We do plan to keep the GoFund Me campaign open through the weekend and we're hoping that we will continue to raise more dollars that will be distributed across 10 non-profit destinations," Sell said.

Lansing 5:01 says they do plan to have another benefit concert before the summer is over.