Local grocery stores trying to stay open

As major grocery store chains make changes during the coronavirus pandemic, some local mom and pop grocers are working a little harder to get by.

Patrick Gorman owns Gormans Food Market in Lansing. He said things have been tough but his workers are doing what they can to stay open and stay stocked.

Gorman said they've implemented several safety measures, similar to large grocery store chains.

"We've got X's on the floor, 6 feet apart, we would like people to know that we're here every day. We're putting in extra cleaning duties trying to maintain a clean store and germ-free at least as much as possible," Gorman said.

Gorman said he's also making sure his employees are safe and healthy. He said the crew is ready to make changes as things evolve during the pandemic.

