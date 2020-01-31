Local girl raises money for recovery efforts in Australia

The state of emergency in Australia is over, but there is a huge recovery effort ahead as the country picks up from the wildfires.

One girl in Mid-Michigan is stepping up to help.

She is raising hundreds of dollars for people and animals in Australia one soda can at a time.

Maggie Roberts, 11, is knocking on the doors of friends and family to get their empty cans, not to keep the bottle return money for herself, but to donate to those fighting in Australia.

In two days, Maggie was able to get more than 3,0000 cans raising a total of $360. That money is being donated to three different causes.

"I really like koalas so I wanted to donate some money. I asked my dad and he said 'Lets do some action,'" Roberts said.

"Maggie wanted to take care of the animals. She wanted to take care of the people that were dying that live in the homes. And she wanted to take care of the firefighters that have pretty much been doing this for six to eight months constantly, 24-7," said Michael Roberts, Maggie's dad.

The organizations that Maggie is donating to are Australian Red Cross, Australian Wildlife and Rescue Services, and South Whales Fire and Rescue Service.

So far at least 28 people have died in the wildfires, which have torched more than 17 million acres of land.

Half a billion animals have been affected including a third of the koalas in Australia that have been killed, but Roberts said her donation is a good start.

"It takes a snowflake to start an avalanche and she is my little snowflake and we're just so excited for it," Roberts said,

Australia is in need of a lot of donations to start rebuilding and recover, but canning and knocking on people's doors seems to only be the beginning for Roberts.

"We probably would be happy to send more there. They need as much as possible. At one point I heard $1.4 billion is what it may cost. So every little bit helps," Roberts said.

If you would like to donate to Roberts' cause you can email her dad at marpar777@hotmail.com.

They are accepting any kind of donation and will send it to the organizations above.

