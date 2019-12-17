Local food banks get the 'upper crust' when it comes to holiday giving

Tis' the season to give back.

Bread company Aunt Millies in Indiana is donating 50 thousand loaves of bread to local food banks across the midwest for families in need Lansing is one of the recipients.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 14.3 million households were food insecure in 2018 across the U.S.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank is a lucky recipient of their donation, receiving two thousand loaves of bread.

This will help feed families in need of food, especially over the holidays.

Michelle Lantz, CEO of the Greater Lansing Food Bank said, "Families are trying to piece one or two jobs together, but they still don't have enough money to make the budget meet at the end of the month. Especially during the cold months when they may have higher heating bills, so for them to get some food on their tables through the Greater

Lansing Food Bank really does make a huge impact."

This is the tenth year Aunt Millies has donated to the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The food bank supplies to Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Shiawassee, Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties.

