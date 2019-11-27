Local dog prepping for dog show at MSU

The 89th Annual Ingham County Kennel Club (ICKC) Dog Show starts Friday at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Events.

News 10 got a preview of the annual dog show on Wednesday and got to meet one of the local dogs performing in the show.

Laura Larson and Corey Obryan own Nimbus and have been showing him since he was 4 months old.

"He is almost 19 month old Newfoundland technically they're called Landseer Newfoundland," said Larson.

There is a lot that goes into prepping Nimbus for the show, starting with a bath.

"Getting him through the bath itself usually takes about an hour if not a little bit more, and drying time two to maybe even three hours depending on how dirty he is," said Obryan.

The Annual Dog Show will have 13,000 dogs there representing over 100 different breeds.

"So if people want to see get up and close and personal as well with the breeds on Saturday 11:30 for about an hour an a half - we're going to have a meet the breed session," said Nick Little, Vice President of ICKC.

There will be several dog shows throughout the weekend and you can see dogs like Nimbus doing a few tricks.

"He can go around me, he can go from straight forward, he can turn, he can bark, he can bounce he can put paws up on something he can jump on something." said Larson.

To find more information about the show head to their website, HERE.

Entry Info:

$5 entry fee per person for spectators, $12 per family (two adults and two children)

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.