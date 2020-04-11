Local churches host drive-in services

While the pews are empty this Easter, some local churches are finding ways to still celebrate the religious holiday.

Rivers of Life church in Holt is hosting a drive-in service Sunday at 10 a.m.

They'll have a stage set up in the parking lot, and parishioners can roll down their windows to hear the sermon.

Pastors say they wanted to give the community a positive message while also following social distancing guidelines.

"I think this is the time when people should come to God. They should come to church so they can have peace, they can have joy, and they can have comfort in the midst of all the things that are going on around us," said senior pastor Jesse Brown.

St. Johns Lutheran Church in St. Johns is also holding a service in their parking lot Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Michigan United Methodist Church will have a virtual service at 10 a.m.

at michiganumc.org/easter-2020.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.