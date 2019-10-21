Local church pays off over $3 million dollars of medical debt for local families

A local church has lifted millions of dollars in medicial debt off of thousands of peoples shoulders.

Northpointe Community Church in DeWitt paid off more than 3,800 local families' medical debt, in partnership with the non-profit group, RIP Medical Debt.

Families in Clinton County, Laingsburg, Grand Ledge, and the 48906 zip code have a clean slate because of Northpointe's donation.

The amount equals $3,788,594.94 in medical debt.

Family's will be notified in early December.

"Northpointe is a church filled with people committed to making a difference in our community, to try and do what Jesus would do in our current time and culture," Lead Pastor Rick Ruble said. "When we began discussing this idea, it became clear we had the ability and the means to tangibly demonstrate the forgiveness and freedom that Jesus offers. And to be able to deliver that at Christmastime is

beautiful."

Ruble said he knows how hard it can be for families to recover from the financial burden unexpected medical emergencies place on people.

The gift has no-strings attached and was just meant as a good deed for the local communities.

