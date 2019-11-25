Local church donates $10,000 to Charlotte Public Schools for lunches

In the spirit of giving, one Charlotte church donated $10,000 to feed local schools kids.

Charlotte Public Schools Food Service Department received a generous $10,000 gift from Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church.

The check was presented to the school in honor of Julia Weaver, who was involved with Crop Walk and helping feed hungry children.

The money will pay off student's lunch accounts at Charlotte Public Schools and help feed kids for school breakfast and lunch who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

“This is a very generous gift that will help many families experiencing financial hardship and that cannot afford to pay for their child’s school breakfast and lunches," Brian Latty, Food Service Supervisor said. "We send our heartfelt appreciation to the family of Mrs. Weaver and the members of Lawrence Avenue United Methodist Church.”

