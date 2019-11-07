Local cannabis company filling positions

Dozens of people interested in a career in cannabis have been able to get their foot in the door at a job fair in Lansing on Thursday.

Green Peak Innovations was looking to fill 40 to 50 positions in everything from typical office jobs in finance, human resources, and IT, and some more specialized positions like cannabis cultivation, and the production of cannabis-infused products.

GPI grows marijuana and produces cannabis-infused products including edibles and oils.

Though Michigan is still months away from retail sales of marijuana, those with Green Peak say the time to break into the industry is now.

Molly Vansyckle is the HR Director for Green Peak Innovations. She said, "We have a lot of interest of people that want to join the cannabis industry." She added, "It's an exciting opportunity to join an industry in its infancy with a start up company like GPI. There's definitely a lot of interest and it's a great time to join."

Green Peak Innovations is one of the largest medical marijuana companies in the Midwest.

The company’s headquarters is in Windsor Township, located within the Harvest Park medical marijuana business that lies just south of Creyts and Lansing roads.

According to the news release, the company holds 12 cultivation licenses and one processor license in Michigan and has received pre-qualification from the state for 30 provisioning center licenses in Michigan. Provisioning centers are also known a dispensaries.

