Local businesses scramble for support under Stay Home, Stay Safe order

Unique boutiques, long time repair shops, specialty book stores, and other local businesses make the Greater Lansing area...great.

But these non-essential companies are worried about their future-- knowing that they will be making hardly any income for at least the next three weeks.

Dallas Angelosanto carefully listened as the governor addressed the state Monday morning, wondering what it will mean for her hair and retail shop.

"It's time to change the Facebook and voicemail once again just to update our guests," said Angelosanto. "We were going to be open for retail hours, but now we won't be doing that either."

Just down the block, co-owner of Shoe Repair, Susan Anderson says she's worried about her business and her health.

"I'm 75 years old, I know I have a bigger chance of getting it, but also my finances," said Anderson. "You have to make money in this business to be able to survive. If you are not open, you're not making money, what do you do?"

Angelosanto says her hairstylists have filed for unemployment at this time, but are seeing surprising support from the community.

"We have had clients just call in and just pay for services that they didn't even get, we have had people purchase gift cards online and I have had even had some guests just call or message me and say 'hey if you need anything just please let us know'," said Angelosanto.

That's why Bliss and other businesses are returning the favor by sharing tutorials online like hair trimming and self-care during a time when the community can't physically go to them.

"It's really important that every day you do something to make yourself feel good about yourself," said Angelosanto.

"Follow what the governor tells you to do, and hopefully, it will all come out in the end on the good side," said Anderson.

The "stay home, stay safe' order goes through April 13, but in the meantime, local businesses plan on staying active over the phone and on social media to their customers.

The Small Business Association of Michigan announced that it's focusing efforts to secure rescue packages for small business owners at both the state and federal level.

The association says they will provide daily briefings and share resources and information that small businesses need as it becomes available.

