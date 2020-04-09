Local businesses react to stay at home order extension

As Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order shutters or slows down local business for another three weeks, local businesses say the financial impact will be rough.

Closed sign on the door of the Asian Buffet in Okemos.

"There is zero income coming in," said Henry's Place and Asian Buffet owner Henry Kwock.

At his two businesses in Okemos, the chairs are empty and all 15 employees are laid off.

"Expenses are coming out of our own pockets. The restaurant industry is very small margins as it is so you take a hit like this, it's very hard to sustain," said Kwock.

Kwock says economically the impact of the coronavirus pandemic feels worse than the 2008 recession.

"It is what it is, we're trying to be positive throughout the experience," said Kwock.

Closed signs are everywhere as businesses across Mid-Michigan brace for more impact. Christine Morden and Andrew Barbeau own Finish Line Detailing in Lansing. Their shop is their only source of income and it's closed.

"We're trying to stay healthy and keep our heads above water financially. We're trying to do what we can to not go nutty over it, right? We try to go outside and look at all the positives like we said our community is already starting to rally around us. We're trying to look forward," said Kwock.

Landscapers and Lawn care workers are fighting to be considered essential so they can get back to work.

"We're finding it very hard to keep business moving with absolutely no source of income. We are all in this together but yet it kinda feels like the government or the cities can pick and choose who can work and what's essential. I know that in the business we do we're generally not next to each other or dealing with customers," said Jason Kellogg, owner of Jason Kellogg Enterprises.

Benson Mowing says they feel the same way.

"The Governor has done the best she can in trying to protect and save the lives of the people, but at the same time, we feel that lawn care is an essential service, as grass will continue to grow, even if we are not able to do it. We have very little, or no contact with our customers, but we do have elderly, disabled, and businesses that cannot do their own lawn care. At Beson's Mowing, we also feel that we can protect our customers by keeping a safe distance while we work. We offer a wide variety of services, such as, bush/tree trimming, spring cleanup's, mulch/rock jobs, and mowing," said owner Kim Beson-Paradise.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel says she hears them.

"I understand the concern. I understand the frustration with that. These orders, I mean nobody can say that everything is perfect. I mean we're in the middle of a global pandemic. If we had years and years to draft these orders we might be able to do a better job. We might be able to make them more fair for everybody but unfortunately, that's not the circumstance because our first and foremost priority is saving lives," said Nessel.

The governor's latest order also says stores will now have to close off their gardening and plant nursery sections.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.