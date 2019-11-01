Local businesses collecting Halloween costumes for 2020

While you may be thinking about what you can do with leftover candy from Halloween, others might have costumes to part with.

If you have unwanted Halloween costumes lying around the house - there's a group in mid-Michigan that is collecting them for kids in need. (Source MGN)

In October we told you that Galewood Elementary in Charlotte put out a Halloween ban because not all students could afford costumes.

Now a local shop in Charlotte is stepping up to avoid any Halloween ban again.

"Our three little businesses combined forces and started to collect costumes," says Colleen Armitage, the owner of Red Rosie Bakery.

Charlotte Floral, Red Rosie Bakery and the Hidden Beauty salon just finished off their 2019 Halloween costume drive and they are ready to start up again.

"Before you put them away bring them on in," says Armitage.

Each year people spend hundreds of dollars on Halloween costumes and accessories.

To avoid spending any money Armitage says she will give away a costume to anyone who needs it no questions asked.

"If there is someone out there who cant afford and they don't really want to put it out there that they can't afford this is perfect."

Armitage says she wants to give, because she knows what it's like not to have.

"I've been there I know those feelings and I don't want anyone to feel like that."

Sara Blasius a Charlotte Floral designer hopes others will join in on the cause.

"We'll my hope is that our community sees what were doing and someone else steps up and does something else," says Blasius.

The Greyhound Central Elementary School in Eaton Rapids also decided to hold their own costume drive after seeing kids without Halloween costumes.

"You know people outgrow their costumes and maybe they want to donate them and that way the kids can have a costume for the parade," says Dawn Beaver the school secretary.

You can contact Charlotte Floral on their Facebook page, HERE.

You can also reach out to the Red Rosie Bakery, HERE.

If you are looking to donate to the Greyhound Central Elementary you can find their contact information on their website, HERE.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.