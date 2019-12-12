Local business warms hearts and home by installing a new furnace to family in need

The sound of a brand new furnace is music to Sue Sedell's ear's, especially when her only source of heat was her stove.

"It was cold, we had to turn on our gas stove for heat for a little while," said Sedell.

Sue and Bruce Sedell were without a working furnace for months. When they called Consumers Energy to get their furnace fixed, they were faced with even worse news.

"They condemned it because it had a crack in the intake wall and the city said they would have to shut you down and close out your trailer," said Sedell.

Leaving Sue and Bruce feeling hopeless.

"We were crying because this is our home."

But hope was literally around the corner when Sue's neighbor and a friend created a Facebook post asking for help and through the power of social media, help came through.

Hager Fox Heating and Cooling offered to install a brand new furnace, free of charge.

"It was the right thing to do," said Joe Kinney of Hager Fox. "That's it. It was the right thing to do."

"We were ecstatic and just beside ourselves, I thank them a thousand billion times," said Sedell.

The new furnace has been installed and for Bruce and Sue, it doesn't just mean warmth, it means they won't be kicked out of their home.

"It's life-changing for some people," said Kinney.

Sue and Bruce are forever thankful for this truly heartwarming gesture.

"I am warm in my heart for everything."

Hager Fox says this is the first time they gave a furnace out for free after hearing there was a need for one through social media.

Habitat For Humanity is also going to help the Sedell family by building a new porch form them in the spring.

