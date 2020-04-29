Local business to donate free drinks to essential workers

A local East Lansing business is offering a sweet surprise to essential workers risking their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Ding Tea will head to three Meijers around Lansing to donate hand-crafted drinks to workers.

Although Ding Tea has been closed since mid-march, the owner feels the need to give back.

"Mostly we give recognition to our hospital workers and this is something different by donating to our grocery workers because they risk their lives every day too," said owner Robert Duong.

Duong says right now everyone is in a time of need, so anyway they can help, they will.

