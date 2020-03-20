Local boutique helping others amid financial uncertainty

One small business is taking an upbeat approach to financial hits the industry is taking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reflections Boutique in Charlotte decided to help others in the face of uncertainty.

Keisha Howe says Relections Boutique started with just a dream and her love of fashion.

"I just wanted to share my love of fashion with everybody else," said Howe.

With the help of her parents, that dream turned to reality and a storefront, less than two months ago.

Howe says business was great until the coronavirus pandemic hit Michigan.

"The foot traffic has slowed down significantly," said Howe.

Foot traffic drives most of her sales. Since Monday, sales have been way down.

"I do have occasional shoppers, but as more news comes out with this epidemic, I think people get scared and they tend to stay home," said Howe.

How says she understands that people are focusing on saving and purchasing necessities, which is why she decided to stay positive and get creative.

She's numbering clothing throughout her store and doing live sales on Facebook.

"I will hold up each piece of clothing, let them know how many I have and what sizes and they can claim it right from the Facebook Live video," said Howe.

The State of Michigan is offering grants and low-interest loans to businesses to help offset the effects of the pandemic, but Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan says that will only help a small percentage.

"That only helps businesses who were ordered to close," said Calley. It's a very small percentage of the overall businesses in our state. But there are 117,000 of those. What the state announced yesterday would help maybe a thousand, so less than one percent."

Calley says it's going to take a lot of creativity and communication with vendors and creditors for businesses to survive the storm.

"Call your bank. Chances are your bank is already going through the process of approving skip-payment agreements with people. Skip this month's payment, add it on to the loan. So be proactive," said Calley.

In the meantime, Howe decided to spread hope to other small businesses in the area, grabbing coffee at a local shop every morning, eating out as much as possible, and partnering with the Eaton Theater to purchase 50 snack trays for kids.

"I try to channel my fear into helping others and being positive for other people and showing them that there is light at the end of the tunnel and this will be over eventually. Know that there is hope absolutely. Be kind. If you can help someone, please help them," said Howe.

The Small Business Association of Michigan is lobbying for the state to use the business interruption insurance system to help those affected. Business interruption insurance covers the loss of income a business suffers after a disaster. As it stands it does not cover pandemics, viruses or government action.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering loans.

