Local basketball fans react to Kobe Bryant's death

Basketball fans are still in disbelief that one of their idols is gone.

Kobe Bryant was one of nine people who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Lansing business owner Desmond Ferguson played in a game against Bryant during his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

"He made a shot to send it into overtime, then we were up with one second left in double overtime. One second left, [he] got the ball at half court, he shot a long three to beat us by one," said Ferguson.

Many people only knew Bryant through a TV screen, but that doesn't make the pain any less real.

"It's just real deep, and we're all going to be here for each other and get through this," said Kobe fan Xavier Perez.

Perez and a group of friends decided to pay tribute to Kobe by painting the Rock on the campus of Michigan State University.

"He deserved all the respect that he had so he clearly deserved this. This is, by far, the least we can do," said Landon Borrego who also painted the rock.

Fans say they admired the sports star for his talents on and off the court.

"He shows a lot of dedication, hard work, loyalty. [It's] just something that I always wanted to show everywhere in everything that I do," said Perez.

"I think he had so much more life to live in the things that he was going to do with his daughter and in business and with winning an Oscar," said Ferguson.

There will be a candlelight vigil held Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at the Rock on MSU's campus.

