Local auto repair gives someone in need a car for $1

An auto repair shop is giving away a car for just one dollar in the spirit of the holidays.

This is the second year that Ultimate Auto Repair in Jackson is giving a car to someone who needs it for just a buck. The business said they hope to help someone get back on their feet.

"My whole thing is I'd like to help someone who needs a hand-up and and a hand-out," Karl Roekle, Ultimate Auto Repair owner said. "So we're hoping to help someone who typically isn't always in trouble, that's facing a hard time in their life and could use a car to get back to work or school to better themselves or whatever they might need it for."

Roekle found the 2011 Chevy Cruz on Facebook Marketplace, brought it back to his shop and began to fix it up. The car received a new engine, breaks, and tires. The car will be fully detailed as well, so it'll be nice and ready to go right out of the lot.

"It makes me feel good that we're actually helping somebody else out," Jason Baggett, mechanic at Ultimate Auto Repair said. "Giving them something that they can't do for themselves--just giving back to the community."

A panel of judges will select the next owner of the car, based on applications and nominations sent in.

Last year, a Chevy Impala was given away to a mother in need, which is something Roekle said even he can relate to.

"There was a point in time where people were giving me donations before I had the shop and it was really appreciated and now that we're back on our feet, we'd like to give back and help someone else. If it wasn't for our customers, we wouldn't be able to do something like this," Roekle said.

The recipient of the car will be announced the week after Christmas. To be eligible to apply the driver must have proof of valid insurance.

To apply or to nominate someone it to email at ultimateautorepair@comcast.net or to mail it directly at 2765 E. South street, Jackson MI, 49201.

Put Christmas in the subject line or on the letter.

