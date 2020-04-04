Local artist creates Lansing-themed coloring pages

Coloring is becoming a popular quarantine activity for all ages.

Thanks to one local artist, now you can color popular Lansing landmarks, people, and animals.

Sara Pulver created several coloring pages depicting what many love about Lansing.

The downloadable pages include Horrocks, our newest additions to the Potter Park Zoo and Mayor Andy Schor.

She says she's kept busy creating the pages while at home and hopes the community can keep busy by enjoying them too.

"I'm kind of hoping that it's the way that the community can feel connected while we are apart," said Pulver. "If they can color those while they are self isolating and see that everyone else is doing the same thing with the hashtag, hopefully it's another way they can feel connected while they move those creativity muscles."

Pulver is calling on everyone to share their creations online with the #ColorYourLansing.

You can download the images, print them or just color them digitally.

Check out the pages here.