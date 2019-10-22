Local UAW strikers vote on tentative agreement Tuesday

Hundreds of local UAW workers will start voting on a new tentative contract that could end the union's strike against general motors.

Voting has been opened since Saturday, but UAW strikers at the Grand River Assembly in Lansing will be casting their vote Tuesday.

This is happening at 11 in the morning.

UAW officials are recommending union strikers to vote in favor of the contract.

If the vote passes strikers are going to be receiving a hefty bonus.

Union GM workers will receive an $11 thousand bonus once the deal is ratified and temporary workers will get $4,500.

The deal makes it easier for temporary workers to get full-time status.

The contract also provides for 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years and a 4% lump sum in the first and third years for eligible permanent manufacturing employees.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and near Baltimore.

If the agreement was to be passed nationally, experts say some GM plants could be up and running within a day or two.

Union workers at the Delta Township plant will start voting Thursday.

All votes must be in by 4 p.m. Friday.

