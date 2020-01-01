Local U-M fans gather for Citrus Bowl watch party

The University of Michigan is playing against No. 9 Alabama at the Citrus Bowl in Florida at 1 p.m.

The Citrus Bowl is at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

U-M alumni can watch the game with fellow fans at Champps in Eastwood Towne Center on Wednesday.

The U of M Club of Greater Lansing will be hosting a watch party in honor of the bowl game.

The manager of Champps said at least 20 to 30 fans are expected to turn out for the big game.

No. 17 U-M will be making their sixth appearance at the Citrus Bowl, with a 4-1 record.

If the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide it will be a new record for Coach Jim Harbaugh.

It will be 10 wins for four seasons under Harbaugh's leadership, which has not been achieved by the team since 1980, according to U-M football.

The Wolverines and Crimson Tide have played against each other four other times, with both teams holding two wins.

The most recent game was in 2012 when Alabama beat Michigan 41-14 at the Cowboys Stadium for the Cowboys Classic.

