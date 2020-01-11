Local Red Cross prepares for emergency weather conditions

The American Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter is taking steps to prepare for flooding and long term power outages due to ice accumulation.

According to the Red Cross, disaster services teams have prepared local shelters for an influx in their facilities by stockpiling supplies at some of those shelters.

All Mid-Michigan volunteers have been contacted and are monitoring weather conditions in case they need to open, American Red Cross Mid-Michigan Chapter Director Kelly King said.

According to King areas of concern are the City of Jackson along the Grand River and Hamburg Township in Livingston County.

